Barclays Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $98.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

