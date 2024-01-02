Barclays Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $116.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.