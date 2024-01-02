Barclays Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $352.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $333.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $313.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

