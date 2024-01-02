Barclays Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.