Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

BBWI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

