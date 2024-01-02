Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. 2,962,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,195,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

