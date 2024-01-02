Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 46,088 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

