Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 5.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $41,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187,858. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

