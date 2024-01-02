Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 141,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

