Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys 4,283 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 2.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.63. 186,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

