Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.63. 219,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,950. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

