Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $356.44. 29,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average of $336.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.