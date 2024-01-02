Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 4,403 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.41.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.