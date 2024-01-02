Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 72,879 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.