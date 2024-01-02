Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 3,387 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after buying an additional 1,080,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 423,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,456. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

