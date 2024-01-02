Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 205,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

