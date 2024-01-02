Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

