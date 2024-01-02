Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.30 ($49.78) and last traded at €45.39 ($49.88). Approximately 36,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.44 ($49.93).

Bechtle Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.24 and its 200-day moving average is €42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

