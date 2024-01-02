Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

