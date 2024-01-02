Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires £11,052.80 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,040 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,052.80 ($14,074.62).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of BBH stock remained flat at GBX 157.40 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,647. Bellevue Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £860.43 million and a P/E ratio of 983.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.77.
About Bellevue Healthcare
