Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires £11,052.80 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,040 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,052.80 ($14,074.62).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of BBH stock remained flat at GBX 157.40 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,647. Bellevue Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £860.43 million and a P/E ratio of 983.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.77.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

About Bellevue Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.