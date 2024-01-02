Benchmark Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $215.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.00. 4,806,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,138. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

