Benchmark Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $260.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $202.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.72.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.16. 855,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,737. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

