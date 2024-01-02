Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €50.30 ($55.27) and last traded at €51.40 ($56.48). 9,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.70 ($57.91).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $519.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.