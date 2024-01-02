BHP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,067 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 3,458 put options.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 905,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

