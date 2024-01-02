Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Biglari Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Biglari stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.55. 2,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.14. Biglari has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 521 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,313,082.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.