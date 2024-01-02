Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 0.4%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €34.98 ($38.44) and last traded at €34.82 ($38.26). Approximately 25,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.68 ($38.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.66.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

