BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30. Approximately 747,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,076,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

