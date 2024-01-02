Billington (LON:BILN) Hits New 12-Month High at $489.00

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.09), with a volume of 38388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.79).

Billington Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 853.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

