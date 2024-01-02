Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biomerica Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 173.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 170.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.