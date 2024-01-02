Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Biomerica Trading Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.58.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
