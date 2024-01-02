Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.73). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 676.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 595,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,691,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

