Biora Therapeutics’ (BIOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

BIOR remained flat at $1.35 on Tuesday. 209,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,208. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

