Biora Therapeutics’ (BIOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
BIOR remained flat at $1.35 on Tuesday. 209,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,208. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.96.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
