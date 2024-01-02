Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 41608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 256.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

