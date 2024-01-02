Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.98.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,336. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6752941 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

