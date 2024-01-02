Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 911916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.98.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6752941 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.