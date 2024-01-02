Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,325 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

