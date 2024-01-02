Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BYLD opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.