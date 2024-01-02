Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

