Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,868 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after acquiring an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after acquiring an additional 153,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGIT opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

