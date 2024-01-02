Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,866 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 526,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FENY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.