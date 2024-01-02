Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,514,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

