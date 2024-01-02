Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,031,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

