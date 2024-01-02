Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.