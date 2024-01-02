Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

