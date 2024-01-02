Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

