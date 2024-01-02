Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

