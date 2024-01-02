Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.