Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,796 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after buying an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.