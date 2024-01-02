Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 589.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,443,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

