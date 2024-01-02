Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.