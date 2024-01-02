Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after buying an additional 1,927,375 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $11,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 191,730 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $828.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

